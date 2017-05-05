23 player selected to US Women's national hockey team

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - USA Hockey has selected 23 players to the women's national team for the Olympics, and all but two helped the United States earn the gold medal at the Women's World Championship last month.
Hilary Knight, who scored the overtime winner over Canada to give the U.S. women their fourth straight title at the world championship, is one of 12 members selected who also played on the silver medal-winning 2014 Olympic team.
The others include: Meghan Duggan, Kacey Bellamy, Megan Bozek, Alex Carpenter, Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Gigi Marvin and Lee Stecklein.
Forwards Kelli Stack and Haley Skarupa, who played at worlds, were replaced by Dani Cameranesi and Annie Pankowski.
A roster-leading six players are from Minnesota. Former Gophers star Robb Stauber is the head coach.
Players and staff will relocate to the Tampa area in September to train in preparation for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
