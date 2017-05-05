Hopkins Co. man accused of breaking into business - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hopkins Co. man accused of breaking into business

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A Hopkins County man is in jail after police say he broke into a business overnight.

Michael Dutton Sr. was arrested just after 10 p.m. Friday night. 

Madisonville police say the 44-year-old Dutton broke into Country Cupboard. Officers say he ran from them when they got to the scene. 

He was arrested across the street from the business in a wooded area.  

Police say he had a stolen handgun on him.  

