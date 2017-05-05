U. of Iowa to review job practices after $1.4M bias verdict

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The University of Iowa will hire an outside firm to review its employment practices after a jury ruled that it discriminated and retaliated against a high-ranking gay female athletic administrator.
President Bruce Harreld announced Friday the independent review would begin with the athletics department, which was the subject of Jane Meyer's three-week trial.
Jurors awarded Meyer $1.43 million Thursday for lost wages and emotional distress, agreeing that she faced discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation. Jurors also found that she faced retaliation and that the university violated Iowa's equal pay law.
The cost of the case is expected to grow. Meyer's attorneys will be entitled to their fees, and are expected to ask a judge to triple her lost wages since the jury ruled the pay violation was "willful."
