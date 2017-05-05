Daviess Co. man accused of sexual assault

We have an update on a story we've been following in Owensboro.

More alleged victims have come forward in sexual assault case. Ricky Goatee was indicted on sexual abuse, wanton endangerment, and handgun possession charges this week.

The sheriff's office received a call of a juvenile sexual abuse incident back in March which resulted in a standoff.

Now detectives say more victims have come forward, and more charges could be in Goatee's future.

The sheriff's office arrested Goatee on Friday morning. Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing.

