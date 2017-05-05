Ricky Taylor sets track record with pole-winning run at COTA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Ricky Taylor set a track record in IMSA SportsCar qualifying at Circuit of The Americas on Friday. The Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac team is seeking its fourth consecutive win of the season.

Taylor turned a lap at 1 minute, 54.809 seconds - exactly 3 seconds faster than the record set in 2014.

Taylor and younger brother, Jordan, have won the first three IMSA races of the season. The Taylors opened the year with a victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. They also won the Twelve Hours of Sebring in March and a sprint race at Long Beach last month.

The Taylors also won at COTA last September, when Ricky Taylor also qualified on the pole.

Johannes van Overbeek qualified second in the No. 22 Nissan DPi for the Tequila Patrón ESM team. Eric Curran qualified third in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi.

John Edwards put the No. 24 BMW Team RLL entry on the pole position in the GT Le Mans class. The Prototype Challenge class pole went to James French in the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports car, and French driver Mathieu Jaminet, qualifying for his first IMSA race, took the GT Daytona class pole in the No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Porsche.

The race is Saturday.

