Latest: Texas officer released on bond after turning self in

DALLAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of a black teenager by a white police officer in suburban Dallas (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

A white former Texas police officer has been released on bond after he turned himself in to authorities to face a murder warrant in the shooting of a black teenager.

Roy Oliver posted a $300,000 bond after turning himself in at the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for the former Balch Springs police officer, accusing him of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing Edwards.

___

8:15 p.m.

A white former Texas police officer has turned himself in to authorities to face a murder charge in the shooting of a black teenager who was inside a car leaving a party.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, accusing him of murder in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver turned himself in Friday night to the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, about 95 miles west of Dallas.

Bond has been set at $300,000.

Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing Edwards.

___

5:35 p.m.

A Texas officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a black 15-year-old who was inside a car leaving a party.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Roy Oliver, who has been fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas since the shooting last weekend.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office in a statement announcing the warrant Friday cited evidence that suggested Oliver "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death."

Oliver fired a rifle at a car of teenagers leaving a party April 29, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

___

12:10 a.m.

Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct while serving as a witness in a drunk-driving case.

Personnel records from the Balch Springs, Texas, Police Department obtained by The Associated Press show former officer Roy Oliver was suspended for 16 hours in December 2013 after the Dallas County District Attorney's Office filed the complaint. Oliver also was ordered to take training courses in anger management and courtroom demeanor and testimony.

The Dallas County attorney's office now is investigating the shooting Saturday night in which Oliver fired a rifle at a car of teenagers leaving a party, striking and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

