Donovan Mitchell to stay in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville star Donovan Mitchell has decided to forgo his final two seasons at UofL and stay in the NBA Draft.

Mitchell announced his decision via Instagram on Friday night:

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on May 5, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

"I want to thank Card Nation for a great two years... I want to thank all the coaches from Coach Arjay to Coach Smith and everyone on the Louisville staff for helping me become the man that I am today and of course my sister Jordan who I love more than anything ... with that being said I have decided to forgo my junior season and stay in the 2017 NBA Draft #L1C4 #BeHumble"

Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the 2016-17 season.

