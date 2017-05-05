Hurley, Power share lead in rain-delayed Wells Fargo

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Phil Mickelson tees off of the 12th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Wilmington, N.C.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Chad Collins and Jason Bohn walk up to the 17th green during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Wilmington, N.C.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Greenskeepers work on a green as the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament is delayed because of the weather, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Wilmington, N.C.

(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Bill Hurley III hits out of the sand on the 10th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Wilmington, N.C.

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power of Ireland were atop the leaderboard after a day of wind, rain and a second round at the Wells Fargo Championship that didn't finish.

A violent storm overnight and into Friday morning dumped nearly 2 inches of rain on Eagle Point Golf Club and forced a three-hour delay. Hurley had a 3-under 69, while Power shot 71 and joined him at 5-under 139.

Jon Rahm of Spain was among those one shot back.

Dustin Johnson, in his first tournament since his slip down the stairs that knocked him out of the Masters, was 2 over for the round, five shots behind. He was through 13 holes.

Phil Mickelson made double bogey on his last hole for a 72 and was at 143.

