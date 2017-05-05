Rain and cold weather dominate Oaks Day

The weather was a factor for spectators and competitors at the 143rd Kentucky Oaks. (Source: Glenn Hirsch/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 105,100 people from around the country showed up for the 143rd Kentucky Oaks.

Attendance did not beat last year's attendance of 124,589 but it still a good number considering the weather.

Oaks day at Churchill Downs means the twin spires decorated in pink, pink cocktails, pink hats and pink bowties all for the fillies. The traditional color was everywhere and the weather made another item popular, rain gear.

“My husband begged me not to wear my nice dress and fascinator and wedges, to be practical instead," Samantha Garvin of Louisville said. "So, we've embraced the big green ugly poncho but I am warm.”

With a hot chocolate in hand, Garvin and her husband aimed to be comfortable on a day with temperatures in the 40's and a constant drizzle of rain.

Others, like Krystal Krahn from Wisconsin, found a more traditional way to rock her weather-friendly outfit.

“This is her pink rain coat, the boots were obviously a must today, and it's Run for the Roses so obviously, I have to wear a roses dress,” Krahn said.

After 143 years of strong tradition, first-time attendee Lucy Amaro from Chicago said rain or shine she was going to dress the part.

“This has been on my bucket list," Amaro said. "So I was like I am not wearing a poncho, I refuse to. I wanted to make a statement and people have been telling me I look nice so I guess it was work it but I am cold.”

Despite the chilly weather some still opted for a cold drink.

“You see a lot of folks with gloves on holding them, or they will get extra napkins to wrap around so they don't have to hold them, the cold drinks,” said Adrian Dixson.

Dixson was mixing Lilies to raise funds for his son's boy scout group. Dixson says last year's 75-degree weather meant a better turn out.

“We had a lot longer lines, but today is not bad," Dixson said. "I think folks have really persevered with the weather and they have come out to see us too."

