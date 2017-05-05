VIDEO: NKY mother assaults bus driver, monitor

A Northern Kentucky woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday for two counts of assault in the third degree after an attack on a bus in October 2016.

Prosecutors said Barbara Dobbs, 36, walked onto her daughters bus along Locust Pike on Oct. 27, and assaulted the bus driver and bus monitor.

The bus driver, Vanessa Hinsdale, said although things got heated, she never expected Dobbs to assault her.

[RAW: NKY bus assault (WARNING: Contains explicit language)]

"An argument started with a student on the bus and a bus monitor," she said.

Hinsdale said the student then called Dobbs, her mother, and once she arrived, chaos began.

Dobbs waited at the Locust Pike bus stop and then boarded the bus getting into a verbal altercation with the bus driver and bus monitor.

"I was nervous, I called my dispatcher. I called her and said, 'I have a parent on my bus. I need help and I can't get her off,'" Hinsdale said.

She said she asked her 25 times to get off, but Dobbs continued her rant against the bus monitor.

Hinsdale said she had enough and told Dobbs again to get off the bus.

Dobbs struck her in the face, causing an injury to her left eye.

Hinsdale said she was just filling in for the regular bus driver, who called in sick.

"This has been an ongoing problem on this bus. Parents yelling at the bus driver when she is driving down the road. They talk to the regular route driver like that on a regular basis," she said.

Kenton Co. Prosecutor Rob Sanders said school employees are protected like police officers when it comes to assault while in commission of their duty.

“It makes any kind of assault, no matter how minor, a felony offense,” he said.

On May 30, Dobbs will be sentenced anywhere from one to 10 years in prison.

