Derby Galas give back to community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Junior Bridgeman's inaugural Derby Eve Gala was a star-studded event, for a good cause.

The former NBA player hosted "The Trifecta" at the Louisville East Marriott Hotel. The event featured A-listers like Grammy winning artists Miguel and Jill Scott.

The proceeds raised will go to the University of Louisville Autism Center at Kosair Charities and the West End School, an all-male private school for at-risk youth.

“When you read about some of the plight of the young men in our community and growing up either you know homeless or without direction, something has to be done,” Bridgeman said. “On the other hand I can't think of anything more devastating than having a child and then having someone tell you that they're going to have some challenges in life. If we can do something to make that better for someone, the whole evening is worthwhile.”

Up the road from Bridgeman, Operation Open Arms Incorporated was raising money for children of incarcerated parents.

Big names like Senator Mitch McConnell and Heather French Henry were in the crowd. In addition to recognizing children, Operation Open Arms awarded a member of the military as well.

“Well we thought if our families are sacrificing themselves to give to these children, how appropriate it would be to honor someone who sacrificed themselves for our country,” Cathy Bailey, the event organizer said.

Sergeant Daniel Casara was the recipient of the 2017 Operation Open Arms Hero Award.

