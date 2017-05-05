'Classic Empire' favored in wet Kentucky Derby

The First Jewel of Horse Racing's Triple Crown gets underway Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and by the looks of things, it'll be a wet one.

Twenty-three horses are entered in this year's Kentucky Derby, where more than two inches of rain fell Friday. More rain is expected on race day.

Oddsmakers say Arkansas Derby Winner "Classic Empire" is the favorite. He'll run from the 14th position.

If you're looking for a sentimental favorite, go for "Patch," who lost his left eye last year. Patch will start farthest from the pole in the 20th position.

You can see our Run for Roses Race Coverage Saturday on WMC beginning at 1:30 p.m.

