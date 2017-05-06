Oaks-Derby Double: See Saturday's possible payouts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once again, the Oaks-Derby Double bet is going to pay off.

Abel Tasman won the Kentucky Oaks at 9-1 Friday, and the payoffs for the Oaks-Derby Double are very good.

The average payout for the Oaks-Derby double since its inception in 1999 is $318.11 on a $2 ticket and that is with the bet paying $58, $37 and $16 the last three years.

The highest payout ever was in 2002 when the ticket returned $1,395.

Here's a look at the $1 payoffs:

Lookin At Lee $302.80

Thunder Snow $223.30

Fast And Accurate $1,195

Untrapped $799.10

Always Dreaming $73

State of Honor $714.90

Girvin $204.40

Hence $148,90

Irap $412.10

Gunnevera $76

Battle Of Midway $387.20

Sonneteer $407.80

J Boys Echo $310.30

Classic Empire $73.40

McCraken $82

Tapwrit $235.90

Irish War Cry $69.90

Gormley $226.70

Practical Joke $191.90

Patch $668.70

