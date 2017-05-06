Oaks-Derby Double: See Saturday's possible payouts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once again, the Oaks-Derby Double bet is going to pay off.
Abel Tasman won the Kentucky Oaks at 9-1 Friday, and the payoffs for the Oaks-Derby Double are very good.
The average payout for the Oaks-Derby double since its inception in 1999 is $318.11 on a $2 ticket and that is with the bet paying $58, $37 and $16 the last three years.
The highest payout ever was in 2002 when the ticket returned $1,395.
Here's a look at the $1 payoffs:
Lookin At Lee $302.80
Thunder Snow $223.30
Fast And Accurate $1,195
Untrapped $799.10
Always Dreaming $73
State of Honor $714.90
Girvin $204.40
Hence $148,90
Irap $412.10
Gunnevera $76
Battle Of Midway $387.20
Sonneteer $407.80
J Boys Echo $310.30
Classic Empire $73.40
McCraken $82
Tapwrit $235.90
Irish War Cry $69.90
Gormley $226.70
Practical Joke $191.90
Patch $668.70
