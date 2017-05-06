Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

LOUISVILLE-MITCHELL-NBA DRAFT

Louisville's Donovan Mitchell says he's staying in NBA draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville sophomore Donovan Mitchell says on his Instagram account that he will forgo his final two years of eligibility and stay in the NBA draft.

Mitchell had announced on Instagram in March that he would "test the waters" and enter the draft pool but did not hire an agent. The 6-foot-3 guard is expected to attend next week's NBA Draft combine in Chicago and has been projected as a first-round selection.

The Cardinals' leading scorer last season (15.6 points per game) did not say on his Instagram post Friday if he would hire an agent. But he thanked Louisville fans "for a great two years" along with coaches and his sister Jordan before ending by saying he will give up his junior year and stay in the June 22 draft.

PREDATORS-BLUES

Jaskin, Schwartz score as Blues beat Predators 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dmitrij Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season and Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner, helping the St. Louis Blues stay alive against the Nashville Predators with a 2-1 victory in Game 5 of their second-round series on Friday night.

Schwartz scored 25 seconds into the third on a rebound off a Colton Parayko shot, giving St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Schwartz has a team-high four postseason goals.

Jake Allen made 21 saves for the Blues, who had dropped two in a row.

James Neal scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 30 saves.

Game 6 is in Nashville on Sunday.

GIANTS-REDS

Cain rocked for 9 runs as Peraza, Reds beat Giants 13-3

CINCINNATI (AP) - San Francisco's Matt Cain was rocked for nine runs, matching the most he has allowed in the major leagues, and Jose Peraza drove in a career-high four runs in the first four innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds over the Giants 13-3 on Friday night.

Cain (2-1), a 32-year-old veteran of 13 big league seasons, allowed 10 hits and threw 78 pitches in 3 1/3 innings. Five of the six batters he walked scored, and his ERA rose from 2.30 to 4.70. San Francisco pitchers walked 12 in all, the team's most since 2011, and the Giants fell to an NL-worst 11-19.

Eugenio Suarez had three hits and three RBIs, and Billy Hamilton scored four runs for the Reds, who had 16 hits and stole five bases against Cain and catcher Buster Posey. Cincinnati scored in each of the first six innings and won for the fifth time in six games, including three in a row.

KENTUCKY DERBY

No clear favorite, rain make for unpredictable Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - It's looking like a wide open Kentucky Derby.

There are two trainers saddling three horses each. A horse trying to win for the first time. An early favorite whose training was interrupted. Another attempting to overcome irascible behavior.

The 20-horse field for Saturday's Kentucky Derby lacks a dominant runner. The winter prep races did nothing to establish a clear favorite.

Classic Empire is the 4-1 pre-race choice. Two horses, Always Dreaming and McCraken, are the co-second choices at 5-1. Toss in the threat of rain early in the day and it all makes for a most unpredictable Derby.

KENTUCKY DERBY-PARTIES

Celebs pony up to party on eve of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The stars are coming out on a cold and rainy night in Louisville to hit the party circuit on the eve of the Kentucky Derby.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrived at the Brownstable Brown gala Friday night with some of his teammates.

Rodgers says his group has strict rules: everyone must be dressed and ready to leave for Churchill Downs by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday "regardless of when you go to bed."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a regular at the same house party.

Harry Connick Jr. attended another bash. He's singing the national anthem at the Derby.

Other celebs who are partying on Derby eve include chef and horse owner Bobby Flay, Tracy Morgan, Adrien Grenier, brothers Jeff and Beau Bridges, Paul Sorvino and actress-daughter Mira, and Morris Day and the Time.

KENTUCKY OAKS

Abel Tasman storms from the back to win Kentucky Oaks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Abel Tasman rallied from last and charged late to win the Kentucky Oaks by 1 1/4 lengths Friday and give Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert the victory with his lone entrant in the weekend marquee races at Churchill Downs.

As Miss Sky Warrior charged past favorite Paradise Woods through the far turn, Abel Tasman and Daddys Lil Darling also began making their moves on the sloppy track. Abel Tasman got clear in the stretch to win the $1 million marquee race for 3-year-old fillies and make up for her distant second to Paradise Woods in the Santa Anita Oaks.

Baffert, who doesn't have a horse in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and son Bode celebrated the victory by dabbing.

Abel Tasman ran 1 1/8 miles with Mike Smith aboard in 1:51.62 and paid $20.40, $9.20 and $6.40.

Daddys Lil Darling returned $11 and $6.60, and Lockdown paid $18.40.

KENTUCKY DERBY-LEFT OUT

Royal Mo, Master Plan not running in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The wait didn't pay off for Royal Mo or Master Plan, as both won't run in the Kentucky Derby.

The two colts were on the "also eligible" list for horses that could run if there were defections from the race by the 9 a.m. Friday deadline.

When the field remained intact for the Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs, both were scratched.

A total of 22 horses were entered on Wednesday morning, two more than the maximum. Starting slots are earned by accumulating points in prep races leading to the Derby.

Royal Mo and Master Plan came up short on the points list.

BENGALS-MIXON

Bengals owner acknowledges drafting Joe Mixon was a risk

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledges that drafting running back Joe Mixon from Oklahoma was a risk.

Mike Brown says in a letter to The Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday that Mixon "did a terrible thing" when he punched a woman in the face in 2014, breaking bones. Brown says it's "unacceptable for a man to strike a woman."

But the team owner also says Mixon is a rare talent who could help the team win. He acknowledges that taking him in the second round of the NFL draft last week represented a risk.

Mixon thanked Brown for his comments on Friday before a rookie minicamp workout, and said he's trying to move on from the incident.

