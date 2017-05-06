KY store owner arrested after firing warning shot at shoplifters - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY store owner arrested after firing warning shot at shoplifters

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
A store owner has been charged after deputies in Calloway County, KY responded to a shoplifting call and a report of shots fired on the afternoon of Friday, May 5th. (Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office) A store owner has been charged after deputies in Calloway County, KY responded to a shoplifting call and a report of shots fired on the afternoon of Friday, May 5th. (Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A store owner has been charged after deputies in Calloway County, KY responded to a shoplifting call and a report of shots fired on the afternoon of Friday, May 5th.

The Sheriff's Office says at just before 2 pm deputies received a call about a shoplifter at the C-Mart in Hazel, Kentucky; while on route, they learned of another call concerning shots fired at the same store.

When they arrived, they learned the store owner, 32-year-old Ghanshyam N. Patel of Cadiz, had tried to detain the shoplifting suspects by firing a warning shot; the suspect escaped, but were later found in Puryear, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, deputies arrested Patel on charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and menacing.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Everything you need to know about Derby Day

    Everything you need to know about Derby Day

    Saturday, May 6 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-06 13:46:32 GMT
    (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)(Source: John P. Wise/WAVE 3 News)

    WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for all things Derby.

    More >>

    WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for all things Derby.

    More >>

  • 1 killed in crash on I-65

    1 killed in crash on I-65

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:48 AM EDT2017-05-06 11:48:13 GMT
    Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Crews are responding to a fatal crash on I-65, right above Broadway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-65 directly above Broadway.

    More >>

    The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on I-65 directly above Broadway.

    More >>

  • PARTY PICS: Celebs take over red carpet at Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

    PARTY PICS: Celebs take over red carpet at Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala

    Saturday, May 6 2017 12:56 AM EDT2017-05-06 04:56:03 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:58 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:58:37 GMT
    Aaron Rodgers was among the A-listers who attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)Aaron Rodgers was among the A-listers who attended the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on Friday. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

    We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.

    More >>

    We're lucky to have Louisville-based photographer Glenn Hirsch sharing his photos with us this weekend. Take a look at some of his Oaks Day captures.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly