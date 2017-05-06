KY store owner arrested after firing warning shot at shoplifters

A store owner has been charged after deputies in Calloway County, KY responded to a shoplifting call and a report of shots fired on the afternoon of Friday, May 5th. (Source: Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff's Office says at just before 2 pm deputies received a call about a shoplifter at the C-Mart in Hazel, Kentucky; while on route, they learned of another call concerning shots fired at the same store.

When they arrived, they learned the store owner, 32-year-old Ghanshyam N. Patel of Cadiz, had tried to detain the shoplifting suspects by firing a warning shot; the suspect escaped, but were later found in Puryear, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, deputies arrested Patel on charges of wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and menacing.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending.

