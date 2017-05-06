Everything you need to know about Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Happy Derby Day!

You've shopped tirelessly (and probably made last-minute changes for the weather) to find the perfect ensemble for the track. You ate a hearty breakfast so your stomach can handle plenty of Mint Juleps throughout the day. You hit the ATM for a bankroll of cash to bet on the ponies.

So, what else do you need?

Well, here are few pieces of information you'll want to keep handy...

WEATHER: After a washout at Oaks, things are somewhat looking up for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby. We expect temperatures to warm up a bit, and the rain should move out later this afternoon. Download the WAVE 3 News Weather App.

TRAFFIC AND PARKING: There will be many restrictions to parking in the areas surrounding Churchill Downs, and traffic flow will be changes on several streets. Taxis and Ubers will be available in designated areas.

PROHIBITED ITEMS: The last thing you want to do is get to the gate and find out you have to throw something away because it's not allowed. Click here for a list items you can't take into Churchill Downs.

BETTING: As you know, the odds for the horses will change throughout the day. But early this morning, Jody Demling put together an outlook on today's likely payoffs.

POST POSITIONS: You've picked a horse. Well, maybe. Take a quick look at the post positions to help make your final decision.

WATCHING ON TV: The 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby will be aired LIVE on WAVE 3 News. Some of the other races will be aired exclusively on NBC Sports Network.

OTHER ACTIVITIES: Maybe the big crowd at Churchill Downs isn't for you. If you're looking for a cool place to enjoy your Saturday with the family, check out the new West Louisville Urban Festival.

