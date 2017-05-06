Patrick Reed surges ahead at Wells Fargo

Dustin Johnson putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., Friday, May 5, 2017. [Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

By DOUG FERGUSONAP Golf Writer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Patrick Reed birdied his final two holes for a 5-under 67 to surge into the lead Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, but not by much.

With one round remaining at Eagle Point, the tournament remains wide open, even for Dustin Johnson.

Reed stuffed a short iron into 4 feet on No. 17 and reached the 580-yard 18th hole in two for a two-putt birdie, giving him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm of Spain and Alex Noren of Sweden.

Noren, a four-time winner on the European Tour last year who is No. 12 in the world, missed a 5-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied him for the lead. He had a 69. Rahm closed with a birdie for a 69.

Reed, going for his sixth PGA Tour victory, was at 8-under 208. He might not even have the lead by the time he tees off Sunday.

The scores have been so tight that when the cut was made Saturday morning because of a three-hour rain delay, only seven shots separated the 36-hole leader (Francesco Molinari) from the players who made the cut on the number.

One of those who narrowly made the cut was Johnson, playing for the first time since a slip down the stairs bruised his back and knocked the world's No. 1 player out of the Masters. Johnson, clearly not sharp at times having not competed in six weeks, made a pair of bogeys late in the second round for a 75 that ended his streak of 13 consecutive rounds at par or better.

He wasn't making up much ground - nine straight pars after starting on No. 10 with a birdie - until hitting it close enough for tap-ins and ended with a 10-foot birdie putt that gave him a 67. He was four shots behind, along with Phil Mickelson, who had a 69.

And they had lots of company.

Seventeen players were within four shots of the lead, which didn't seem like much in the strong gusts that have kept scores down at Eagle Point, a course being used only this year for the Wells Fargo Championship because Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte is hosting the PGA Championship this summer.

Seung-yul Noh also had a 67, the low score of the third round, and was at 6-under 210 along with Molinari (72), Brian Harman (70) and Vaughn Taylor (70). Six players were another shot behind, a group that included Pat Perez and Kevin Tway, who is coming off a pair of third-place finishes. Graeme McDowell joined the group at 4 under that included Mickelson and Johnson.

"Normally, a couple guys separate themselves from the pack, but it's just going to mean it's going to be more fun on Sunday," Reed said. "I'm not going to do anything different. I'm just going to go out there and play the same kind of golf I've been trying to play - hit fairways, hit greens and let my putter do the work."

Reed had gone 10 straight tournaments out of the top 10 - including three straight missed cuts - until he showed flashes of getting his game back during the team event at the Zurich Classic last week. He attributed his pedestrian play to "equipment," which mostly was changing from Callaway to a Bridgestone golf ball.

The wind and undulating greens have played a big role in keeping the scores down. Noren has experience with the wind, mostly from his college days at Oklahoma State. He was in the lead late until dropping a shot on the 16th and failing to birdie the par-5 18th.

He hasn't fared well in America, mainly because he's not here much except for the majors and World Golf Championships. But the Swede has experience winning, and he has learned not to overthink his position.

"It's very tough conditions the last two days, and if it's going to be the same tomorrow, it's a very open field," Noren said. "I'm not trying to look too much for a win, just to play the way we wanted to and get the help from my caddie around here and we'll see what happens."

Rahm had a wild finish. The 22-year-old Spaniard, already a winner at Torrey Pines this year, was just short of the 18th green when he stubbed his eagle chip and then chipped the next one in for birdie.

"I've hit a couple of good chips this week, but it was good to get the other one behind me," he said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.