2017 LOOK BACK: 131 awesome Derby Day photos from Dan Dry - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2017 LOOK BACK: 131 awesome Derby Day photos from Dan Dry

Mint Julep Mint Julep

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thursday marks the 100-day warning for Kentucky Derby 144. To get in the mood, take a look at these 131 awesome Derby Day photos from Dan Dry last year.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to see the photos

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly