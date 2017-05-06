Truck strikes building in Shively after driver is shot

A toppled power pole can be seen in the distance. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

The truck struck the corner of a building at 7th Street Road and Crums Lane. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - The driver of a pickup truck is being treated for a gunshot wound that led to him crashing his truck into a building.

Around 1:35 p.m., Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about a pickup truck that had struck a building that was once a Pizza Hut restaurant.

According to Sgt. Josh Myers, Shively Police Department spokesman said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Noble Place, which is located one block north. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

The wounded man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

