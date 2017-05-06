Truck strikes building in Shively, nearby incident may be related

A toppled power pole can be seen in the distance. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Police are trying to determine if two incidents blocks apart in Shively are related.

Around 1:35 p.m., Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about a pickup truck that had struck a building. At approximately the same time, a call was received about an incident at 7th Street Road and Noble Place, which is located one block north.

One person has been taken to a hospital from the accident scene.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

