UPDATE: Shooting victim who crashed truck into Shively building dies

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The truck struck the corner of a building at 7th Street Road and Crums Lane. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) The truck struck the corner of a building at 7th Street Road and Crums Lane. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)
The truck hit a building that once housed a Pizza Hut restaurant. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) The truck hit a building that once housed a Pizza Hut restaurant. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)
A toppled power pole can be seen in the distance. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News) A toppled power pole can be seen in the distance. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - The driver of a pickup truck who was shot before crashing the vehicle into a building in Shively Saturday afternoon has died.

Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about 1:35 p.m. after the truck hit a building that was once a Pizza Hut restaurant. Sgt. Josh Myers said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Noble Place, which is located one block north of where the vehicle crashed.

The wounded man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.?

    Saturday, May 6 2017 5:22 PM EDT

