Las Vegas, Phoenix already hit with 100-degree days

LAS VEGAS (AP) - It's only the first week in May, but already Las Vegas and Phoenix have both reached record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures.
The National Weather Service said Las Vegas had its first 100-degree day of the season on Friday.
It's the earliest that Sin City has crossed over into triple-digit territory since 2004 and only the third time it's happened since 1947.
The Vegas area typically sees its first 100-degree day around Memorial Day, toward the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Phoenix had its first 100-degree day of the season on Wednesday. On Friday set a record with a high of 108 degrees.
The previous record for May 5 in Phoenix was 105 degrees set in 1989.
The city doesn't usually see temperatures that high until early June.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
