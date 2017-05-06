Las Vegas, Phoenix already hit with 100-degree days

LAS VEGAS (AP) - It's only the first week in May, but already Las Vegas and Phoenix have both reached record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures.

The National Weather Service said Las Vegas had its first 100-degree day of the season on Friday.

It's the earliest that Sin City has crossed over into triple-digit territory since 2004 and only the third time it's happened since 1947.

The Vegas area typically sees its first 100-degree day around Memorial Day, toward the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Phoenix had its first 100-degree day of the season on Wednesday. On Friday set a record with a high of 108 degrees.

The previous record for May 5 in Phoenix was 105 degrees set in 1989.

The city doesn't usually see temperatures that high until early June.

