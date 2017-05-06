Mayfield, KY man charged with felony assault - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Mayfield, KY man charged with felony assault

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Daniel L. Dulin (Source: Kentucky State Police) Daniel L. Dulin (Source: Kentucky State Police)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.

Troopers and Mayfield Ambulance responded to the area and located the victim, Larry West, of Mayfield, Kentucky, with multiple injuries.

West was transported by ambulance to a local medical center and later airlifted to another medical facility for treatment of life threatening injuries.

An investigation showed that Daniel L. Dulin, 44, of Mayfield, Ky, assaulted the victim by striking him multiple times with his fists while on a Fulton Transit Bus.

On Saturday May 6, at 12:30 p.m., KSP Detectives located Dulin at a residence on Tom Drive in Graves County.

Dulin was taken into custody, charged with first degree assault, and lodged in the Graves County Jail.

