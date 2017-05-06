Man burned in fire that destroyed garage, damaged home

The back of the home was damaged by teh fire. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person suffered burns after a fire in the Prestonia neighborhood that destroyed a garage and heavily damaged the nearby home.

The fire was reported at 2:45 p.m. as a house that had exploded in the 1200 block of Morgan Avenue, which is near Preston St. and the Watterson Expressway. Major Thomas Snyder of the Louisville Fire Department said fire crews arrived about five minutes later to find a garage on fire and a man who had been inside, but had gotten himself out.

Snyder said the man suffered first and second degree burns and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It took 20 minutes for firefighters to bring it under control. The cause is under investigation by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau.

