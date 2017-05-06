Liberty guard Shoni Schimmel takes season off in WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Liberty guard Shoni Schimmel will take the upcoming WNBA season off to deal with "personal issues" and hopes to return next year.

The Liberty and Schimmel released a joint statement on Saturday. Schimmel, who sustained a concussion at the end of last season, missed the start of training camp last week.

Liberty President Isiah Thomas says Schimmel has "the full support" of the organization and looks forward to "continuing to work with Shoni during her time away from the game."

Schimmel says she's grateful for the chance to attend to some personal issues and rejoin the team next year.

The 3-point specialist was picked eighth by Atlanta in the 2014 WNBA draft after leading Louisville to the 2013 NCAA final. Schimmel was traded to New York from Atlanta last season and averaged 2.1 points in 17 games.

The WNBA season starts May 13.

