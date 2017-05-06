1 person shot in Chickasaw neighborhood

The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor confirmed the shooting happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets.

The incident was reported at 4:46 p.m.

The victim's condition is not yet known, and there is no immediate word on the status of the shooter.

This story will be updated.

