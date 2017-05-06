Police looking for shooter in Chickasaw homicide

The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A young man died on Saturday after being shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Greenwood Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

They found a man in his teens or early 20s who had been shot in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Street.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.

Police do not have any suspects in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information can all the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

