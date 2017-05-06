UPDATE: Victim of shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood dies

The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person who was shot Saturday afternoon in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood has died.

Louisville Metro police said previously that the male victim was alert and talking when officers arrived at the scene at 36th and Dumesnil Streets.

The incident was reported at 4:46 p.m.

There is no immediate word on the status of the shooter.

This story will be updated.

