Taylor brothers make it record 4 straight wins in IMSA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Jordan Taylor closed out a record fourth consecutive victory for Wayne Taylor Racing, remaining undefeated this the season with its win at Circuit of The Americas.

Ricky Taylor set a track record in qualifying the Cadillac and opened Saturday's race for the two-brother team. Jordan Taylor closed out the event and had the fastest lap of the race.

The Taylors won at COTA last year, and dominated in their repeat victory. No team had won four consecutive races in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Series prior to the Taylors victory. They now have the longest win streak in major U.S. sports car competition since Klaus Graf and Lucas Luhr won eight ALMS races in a row in 2013 with Muscle Milk Pickett Racing.

