Rain dampens Kentucky Derby 143 attendance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Less-than-ideal conditions, including periods of rain, dampened attendance at Churchill Downs for the 143rd Run for the Roses.

A spokesman for Churchill Downs tweeted about an hour before the Kentucky Derby race was scheduled to run that 158,070 people were at the track Saturday. That's down 9,157 people from 2016's Derby - the second largest in history - and down 12,443 from 2015's record crowd of 170,513 spectators who watched American Pharoah win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

