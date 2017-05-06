Floyd Central symphony wins state title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Floyd Central symphony wins state title

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Floyds Knobs is home to a state championship squad.

The Floyd Central High School Symphony Orchestra won the Indiana State School Music Association championship in the Concert Orchestra competition.

Floyd Central finished first ahead of eight finalists at the Pike H.S. Performing Arts Center in Indianapolis.

