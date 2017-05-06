Racing fans brave rain, cold for traditional Kentucky Derby fun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -There were 158,070 people who attended the Kentucky Derby in 2017 and per tradition people were ready to celebrate the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs.

“We have a lot to accomplish in our first hour here,"Jamie Lewis said. "We were like food, drink, bet, in that order.”

On Derby day, rain fell on and off, but around 5 p.m. the sun came out strong. The paddock was full of people in colorful outfits with drinks in hand.

"When I am in my Kentucky home, I have to have a mint julep," Lewis said.

Others celebrated with creative costumes and hats. One man was wearing a hat modeled after the twin spires.

Peggy Miller dressed up as a garbage can full of derby garbage.

"I like to see people smile," Miller said. "It's fun; it's a great day. You see people from all over the world. It's a wonderful day and I have fun."

Hopefuls lined up at the wagering windows to place their bets.

“We are collecting the winning ticket," Rob English said. "Hit the exacta. These three right here, I went with their pick.”

All the celebrating came down to two minutes.

"We were saying at the end this is the kind of thing you imagine when you are 80 years old you are glad you came to the derby you are glad you came here,” Erin Waters said.

