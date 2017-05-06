Fire damages home in Louisville's east end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire broke out at a home near Long Run Park late Saturday night.

Fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Meremont Ridge Court at 10:50 p.m. That location is near the Jefferson County line in the east end of Metro Louisville.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home, according to MetroSafe.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

