Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

GIANTS-REDS

Reds ride extra-base barrage to 14-2 romp over Giants

CINCINNATI (AP) - Adam Duvall, Patrick Kivlehan and Eugenio Suarez each hit a solo home run in the first three innings, and the Cincinnati Reds set a season high in runs for the second straight game with a 14-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Nine players drove in at least one run for the Reds, who got 18 hits and have scored 27 runs over a two-game span for the first time since May 2010 against Houston. Nine of Cincinnati's 18 hits went for extra bases.

Cincinnati sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run third inning that left the Reds up 10-2. Seven had hits, including Suarez's RBI double and Kivlehan's first homer of the season.

Billy Hamilton was a home run short of the cycle while scoring two runs and driving in two - in the first three innings.

KENTUCKY DERBY

9-2 favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby in the slop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Always Dreaming splashed through the slop to win the Kentucky Derby by 2 ¾ lengths, giving trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey John Velazquez their second victories in the race but their first together.

Pletcher and Velazquez have teamed up often over the years and are the sport's leading money winners. On their own, they were a combined 2 for 63 coming into America's greatest race.

Together, they were unbeatable on a cool and rainy Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Sent off at 9-2 odds, Always Dreaming made it the fifth straight year that a Derby favorite has won, the longest such stretch since the 1970s.

Always Dreaming was followed across the finish line Saturday by a pair of longshots: 33-1 Lookin At Lee and 40-1 Battle of Midway.

Always Dreaming ran 1 ¼ miles in 2:03.59 and paid $11.40, $7.20 and $5.80.

KENTUCKY DERBY-SCENE

Soggy Derby Day doesn't dampen party for some Derby goers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Ponchos and rain boots are in fashion on a day usually devoted to sundresses and fancy suits at the Kentucky Derby.

Steady rain has turned part of the sprawling Churchill Downs infield into a muddy pit hours before the Derby. But some hardy fans staked out prime spots to watch what for many is a yearly pilgrimage to watch the world's most famous horse race.

Danielle Bunker's flowery hat drooped and rain dripped from her pink poncho as she settled in on the waterlogged track infield. But she wasn't going to let the gloomy weather dampen her bachelorette party.

Bobby McGohon, attending his 33rd straight Derby, constructed a makeshift tent with lawn chairs and tarps to stay dry on the infield.

Skies were clearing by early afternoon.

LIBERTY SCHIMMEL

Liberty guard Shoni Schimmel takes season off in WNBA

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Liberty guard Shoni Schimmel will take the upcoming WNBA season off to deal with "personal issues" and hopes to return next year.

The Liberty and Schimmel released a joint statement on Saturday. Schimmel, who sustained a concussion at the end of last season, missed the start of training camp last week.

Liberty President Isiah Thomas says Schimmel has "the full support" of the organization and looks forward to "continuing to work with Shoni during her time away from the game."

Schimmel says she's grateful for the chance to attend to some personal issues and rejoin the team next year.

The 3-point specialist was picked eighth by Atlanta in the 2014 WNBA draft after leading Louisville to the 2013 NCAA final. Schimmel was traded to New York from Atlanta last season and averaged 2.1 points in 17 games.

The WNBA season starts May 13th.

TENNESSEE-PLAYER ARRESTED

Tennessee's Josh Smith arrested for alleged domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith has been arrested for an alleged domestic assault after a fight with a roommate.

Knoxville police say roommate Kennedy Foster had a bloody face and swelling to his left eye, lips and nose after a fight in their home on Friday night. Police say Saturday that Smith was released on bond.

Keith Stewart, a lawyer for Smith, says Smith is cooperating with police in the investigation.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Tom Satkowiak said "we are aware of the situation" and had no further comment.

Smith, who will be a fifth-year senior this fall, caught 13 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown last season. He has made 18 career starts.

