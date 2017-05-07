Deputy fired for waving gun, using racial slurs on duty

Dash cam video shows the deputy pulling his firearm and Taser and rubbing them together, reflecting a scene in corrupt cop movie Training Day. (Source: Lake County Sheriff’s Office/WESH/CNN)

LEESBURG, FL (WESH/CNN) – A Florida sheriff’s deputy has been fired after officials say he waved around his firearm and Taser while quoting lines from Training Day, a movie about a corrupt police officer.

Dash camera video shows Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes pulling his department-issued pistol and Taser and appearing to rub them together Feb. 16.

Zipes was “swinging his arms in a crisscross manner” and quoting lines from Denzel Washington’s character in Training Day, according to documents from the sheriff’s internal investigation.

The actions also came from the movie, an internal affairs review says.

At one point, documents indicate Zipes was pointing the weapons in the direction of a nearby convenience store.

Deputies say the incident happened in the presence of a trainee to whom Zipes later made inappropriate comments.

Zipes allegedly admitted to the actions shown in the dash cam video and later said in an email, according to investigators, he meant nothing malicious. He says he was trying to lighten the mood and be the center of attention.

According to the disciplinary report, Zipes was involved in another incident, one month prior, where he “acted as if he was pulling the gun out of his holster in a joking manner.”

The report says Zipes pulled his firearm in an office setting twice, used racial slurs and became upset after not receiving free Starbucks coffee.

Zipes was fired April 21 for violations including conduct unbecoming of an officer, harassment through the use of offensive racial comments, flagrant or repeated violations of office rules and violation of the on duty use of a firearm.

