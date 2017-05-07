Rabbits relieve stress with bunny yoga

The event served as a fundraiser for the Missouri House Rabbit Society, a group that cares for domestic rabbits. (Source: KSHB/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB/CNN) – Bunny rabbits in the yoga room can provide practitioners with “joy and good vibes,” according to the organizers of a yoga event.

At the event Saturday, yogis of all levels got their exercise with cute bunnies hopping around the room.

Organized by a Kansas City, MO, yoga studio and the Missouri House Rabbit Society, the exercise was part of an event called “Bunnies, Buns and Yoga.”

Attendees did yoga with the bunny rabbits then learned how to create “the perfect bun.”

The event served as a fundraiser for the Missouri House Rabbit Society, a group that cares for domestic rabbits, who prefer to live indoors.

"When most people see a rabbit, they think of a cage with a rabbit sitting inside or a rabbit in a backyard hutch. We want our community to think outside the cage. Domestic rabbits are social and thrive in an indoor environment where they are loved [and] cared for and where their minds are stimulated daily,” the group’s website says.

Copyright 2017 KSHB via CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.