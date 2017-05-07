Body of 85-year-old climber recovered from Everest, cremated

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). Family and friends gather to receive the dead body of Min Bahadur Sherchan at Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the Everest base camp on Saturday evening while attempt...

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). A family member takes the dead body of Min Bahadur Sherchan for postmortem at Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the Everest base camp on Saturday evening while attempt...

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). Family members of Nepalese climber Min Bahadur Sherchan mourn during his funeral in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The 85-year-old Nepali man died while attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to climb ...

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). Purna Kumari Sherchan, wife of Nepalese climber Min Bahadur Sherchan cries during her husband's funeral in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The 85-year-old Nepali man died while attempting to regain his title as the ...

(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). Family members of Nepalese climber Min Bahadur Sherchan put Nepalese flag on his deadbody during his funeral in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, May 7, 2017. The 85-year-old Nepali man died while attempting to regain his title as...

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - The body of an 85-year-old climber who died attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to scale Mount Everest was flown to Kathmandu where family and supporters held a funeral.

The death of Min Bahadur Sherchan has also revived concerns about allowing elderly people to attempt scale mountain peaks where the conditions are harsh and oxygen level low.

Sherchan's body was flown by helicopter to Kathmandu on Sunday, a day after the Nepali died at the Everest base camp.

At a community center, his family, friends and supporters offered flowers and a colorful scarf as Buddhist monks chanted a religious hymn and burnt sandalwood incense.

Sherchan first scaled Everest in May 2008 when he was 76 - at the time becoming the oldest climber to reach the top.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.