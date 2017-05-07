Russia and Canada enjoy resounding wins at ice hockey worlds

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Canada's Tyson Barrie, center, celebrates with teammates Wayne Simmonds, right, and Alex Killorn, left, scoring his sides first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between France and Norway in the A...

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) - Defending champion Canada and Russia continued their solid starts at the ice hockey world championships with resounding wins on Sunday.

Center Vladislav Namestnikov and left winger Artemi Panarin had two goals and two assists each, while left winger Sergei Andronov scored twice in Russia's 10-1 win over Italy in Cologne. The speed and precision of Russia's passing simply overwhelmed Italy. Center Nate Mackinnon, a 21-year-old rising star for the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, had a hat-trick and an assist as Canada routed Slovenia 7-2 in Paris.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie - his Avalanche teammate - had a goal and three assists, including on two of Mackinnon's goals. Forwards Mitch Marner, Brayden Point and Jeff Skinner had a goal each for Canada, which is looking to equal Russia's tally of 27 world titles - 22 of those as the Soviet Union.

Slovenia was missing forward Ziga Jeglic as he sat out the first of a two-game suspension for a kicking violation against Switzerland on Saturday.

The tournament is being co-hosted by France and Germany, with the top four teams from each group going through to the quarterfinals.

Russia tops Group A and Canada leads Group B.

Both won their openers, with the Canadians beating 2010 winner Czech Republic 4-1 and Russia scraping past Sweden 2-1 in a shootout.

Later Sunday, the United States looked to bounce back from a surprise 2-1 loss to co-host Germany when it faced Denmark and Latvia played Slovakia in Group B.

Group A's other games in Paris saw France facing Finland and Norway playing Switzerland.

The U.S. won the last of its two titles back in 1960 but took bronze two years ago.

