Cuts put spotlight on student race questions on school forms

By AMY TAXINAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Parents were shocked this year when they learned their children's Los Angeles middle school would lose teachers due to an uptick in white local student enrollment.

The change was related to a 1970s court settlement aimed at desegregating Los Angeles Unified schools.

After an uproar from parents, the district rejigged funding to restore most of the teachers - regardless of the school's ethnic breakdown.

But the controversy raised questions about how parents fill out their children's race and ethnicity on school enrollment forms.

The district says the change reflects demographic shifts in the neighborhood or in who attends local schools. But parents say some families who were reluctant to reveal their children's background out of fear they'd be labeled are now being urged to do so.

