Men killed in Chickasaw, Shively on Derby day identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Men killed in Chickasaw, Shively on Derby day identified

The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News) (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people who were shot and killed on Saturday have been identified.

Michael Boss, 47, was shot at his home on Noble Place in Shively, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. He was found a short time later when he crashed his truck into a building on 7th Street Road.

RELATED ARTICLES
+ Shooting victim crashes truck into building, dies
+ Teen arrested in Chickasaw homicide

The man who was found shot near the pedestrian walkover at 38th Street and Virginia Avenue was identified as Jaylin Hobbs, 18. Police said Hobbs was shot in the area of 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

A 16-year-old was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder in Hobbs' death.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Shooting victim crashes truck into building, dies

    Shooting victim crashes truck into building, dies

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:12:20 GMT

    Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about 1:35 p.m. after the truck hit a building that was once a Pizza Hut restaurant. 

    More >>

    Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about 1:35 p.m. after the truck hit a building that was once a Pizza Hut restaurant. 

    More >>

  • Men killed in Chickasaw, Shively on Derby day identified

    Men killed in Chickasaw, Shively on Derby day identified

    Sunday, May 7 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-05-07 18:22:41 GMT
    The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)The incident happened in the area of 36th and Dumesnil Streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and another man was shot at his home in Shively.

    More >>

    A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and another man was shot at his home in Shively.

    More >>

  • Billy Reed: Wide-open Derby becomes a tour de force for Always Dreaming

    Billy Reed: Wide-open Derby becomes a tour de force for Always Dreaming

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:49 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:49:41 GMT

    It was over really, at the top of the stretch, when Always Dreaming took the lead in the 143rd Kentucky Derby and began his glorious run down victory lane, delighting those in the Churchill Downs crowd of 152,000 that had made him a lukewarm favorite.

    More >>

    It was over really, at the top of the stretch, when Always Dreaming took the lead in the 143rd Kentucky Derby and began his glorious run down victory lane, delighting those in the Churchill Downs crowd of 152,000 that had made him a lukewarm favorite.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly