Men killed in Chickasaw, Shively on Derby day identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people who were shot and killed on Saturday have been identified.

Michael Boss, 47, was shot at his home on Noble Place in Shively, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. He was found a short time later when he crashed his truck into a building on 7th Street Road.

The man who was found shot near the pedestrian walkover at 38th Street and Virginia Avenue was identified as Jaylin Hobbs, 18. Police said Hobbs was shot in the area of 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

A 16-year-old was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder in Hobbs' death.

