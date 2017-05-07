Volunteers from local schools help with daunting Derby cleanup

Bright and early Sunday, volunteers gathered dozens of tons of trash from around Churchill Downs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bright and early Sunday, volunteers gathered dozens of tons of trash from around Churchill Downs. The group worked quickly to wrap up the 2017 Derby season.

Early Sunday morning garbage cans were packed and topped with left over mint juleps.

“The mint julep leaves are the hardest thing to get up off the ground even with the blowers,” said Troy Bolton.

Bolton is a Pleasant Ridge Park Soccer parent and says the mint leaves and left over beer cans taunt him and other volunteer cleanup crews, made up of parents and adults from local schools.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Billy Reed: Wide-open Derby becomes a tour de force for Always Dreaming

+ SLIDESHOW: Derby race photos from Glenn Hirsch

+ SLIDESHOW: Derby Day photos from Dan Dry

“People don't see this trash from day to day. This is real life after party trash,” Brooklyn Hickerson said.

Hickerson is on the wrestling team at Louisville Central High School. She spent her weekend cleaning after Thurby, Oaks and the Derby.

“It was about the same amount of trash and during Oaks, but it was raining so I think that takes the cake on the worst day,” Hickerson said.

Hickerson’s last cleanup of the weekend was sunny and warm but there are still reminders of the wet weekend.

“Wet paper, wet newspapers, wet tickets, they are hard to pick up off the concrete,” Hickerson said.

A parent volunteer says after years of cleaning the work is worth the money they earn for their clubs and sports teams.

“We have been doing this here for about four years so we know what to expect when we walk in,” Bolton said.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre's report here

Churchill Downs hires 126 people to clean the front side and property manager, Kenny Glenn, says the volunteer groups are fundamental to Derby week.

Every year they come through and restore Churchill Down’s to a presentable state by Sunday afternoon.

"They are very important without them we couldn't get this place cleaned up,” Glenn said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.