LMPD SWAT responding to barricaded subject in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are at the scene of a SWAT situation in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Few details are being released at this time, but we're told a subject is barricaded in the 4100 block of Glen Hill Manor Drive.
Police first got the call at 2:05 p.m.
WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene and will report more information as we get it.
