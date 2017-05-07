UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff in PRP

An LMPD SWAT crew responded to a barricaded subject on Glen Hill Manor Drive. (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in custody following a standoff in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Glen Hill Manor Drive at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, the learned a 19-year-old man was holding his mother at gunpoint.

The woman eventually got out of the apartment unharmed, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

The son was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m.

