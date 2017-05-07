Homeowners take precautions, cut down old trees

Emergency crews are responding to a working apartment fire in the 4300 block of Manner Dale Drive, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a working apartment fire in the 4300 block of Manner Dale Drive, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Police were called to the 4100 block of Glen Hill Manor Drive at 2:05 p.m.More >>
Police were called to the 4100 block of Glen Hill Manor Drive at 2:05 p.m.More >>
Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about 1:35 p.m. after the truck hit a building that was once a Pizza Hut restaurant.More >>
Shively police were called to the 3900 block of 7th Street Road at Leroy Avenue about 1:35 p.m. after the truck hit a building that was once a Pizza Hut restaurant.More >>
A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and another man was shot at his home in Shively.More >>
A man was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood, and another man was shot at his home in Shively.More >>
It was over really, at the top of the stretch, when Always Dreaming took the lead in the 143rd Kentucky Derby and began his glorious run down victory lane, delighting those in the Churchill Downs crowd of 152,000 that had made him a lukewarm favorite.More >>
It was over really, at the top of the stretch, when Always Dreaming took the lead in the 143rd Kentucky Derby and began his glorious run down victory lane, delighting those in the Churchill Downs crowd of 152,000 that had made him a lukewarm favorite.More >>