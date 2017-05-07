LaRue County woman found dead inside home with 30 dogs

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The circumstances surrounding a LaRue County woman's death are under investigation after she was found dead inside her home with 30 dogs.

LaRue County EMS and Sheriffs went to the home of Mary Jean King, 68, Friday morning when they found her and the dogs, according to the News-Enterprise.

All 30 dogs were rescued and are being cared for at the Hardin County Animal Shelter in Elizabethtown.

King's home was reportedly in disarray, with feces everywhere.

Most of the dogs were small breeds like chihuahuas or terriers, and six were puppies. It took emergency crews around seven hours to catch all of the dogs.

“There were lots of fleas,”Mike McNutt, director of Hardin County Animal Care and Control, said. “But none of the dogs I saw were in any immediate danger. We did some bathing, nail trimming, basic health stuff. Our vet will eventually come in and do a full evaluation on each one.”

LaRue County Sheriff Russell McCoy said the circumstances surrounding King's death are still being investigated.

Family members reportedly found King unresponsive outside and took her inside. Authorities are doing an autopsy to learn more about her death

Loid Sadler, her nephew, and his wife, Lora Sadler, lived in the home with King and called authorities.

The couple who found King are charged with animal cruelty and various county ordinance violations.

McNutt said most of the dogs will be adoptable after they're treated.

