Crews respond to apartment fire in McMahan neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everyone is believed to be safe after to an apartment fire in the 4300 block of Manner Dale Drive.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m., of a fire that investigators believe was started accidentally in the basement of an apartment complex.

Now, six adults and four children are displaced.

"The fire started in the basement storage area so we've not exactly sure," Chief Pat Walsh with McMahan Fire said. "But it looks to be accidental in nature related to the storage area downstairs."

The McMahan Fire Department was assisted by Saint Matthews, Jeffersontown and Buechel.

