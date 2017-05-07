Crews responding to apartment fire in McMahan neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to a working apartment fire in the 4300 block of Manner Dale Drive, Metrosafe confirms.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m.

Crews are currently attempting a rescue in the second floor of that apartment building.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

