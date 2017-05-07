Screaming Eagles relocate annual event

A long-standing Derby tradition in West Louisville has moved out of the neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A long-standing Derby tradition in West Louisville has moved out of the neighborhood.

The Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club used to host their Derby Picnic in Parkland each year.

But this year, they moved the event to the Ohio Valley Speedway due to safety concerns.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Crews respond to apartment fire in McMahan neighborhood

+ UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff in PRP

+ LaRue County woman found dead inside home with 30 dogs

"It's been so rough in the neighborhood, West End, East End, with all this killing going on," Screaming Eagles Vice President Aaron Caudell said. "So I just want to have it somewhere where it's safe. The racing is safe, the vendors and everybody riding motorcycles are safe. You know, that's the first priority is safety."

2017 is the 57th year for the Derby Picnic event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserv3ed.