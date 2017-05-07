Teen surrenders after holding mother hostage at gunpoint

Panic erupted on Glen Hill Manor Drive Sunday as a 19-year-old held his mother hostage at gun point inside their apartment. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Panic erupted on Glen Hill Manor Drive Sunday as a 19-year-old held his mother hostage at gunpoint inside their apartment.

“I was scared,” Rebecca Gassman said. “I was afraid he might want to hurt his mom and then turn the gun on himself, but I'm glad it didn't end that way.”

LMPD rushed over their SWAT and hostage negotiation teams as soon as they received the call for help.

“I was talking with my dad on the porch and kept seeing all these police cars go by and this and that,” Debbie Hale said. “I told my dad I think something's going on at the end of the roadway.”

Police responded to the apartment building shortly after 2:00 p.m. and evacuated the property. After negotiations with the 19-year-old, he let his mother go. The teen surrendered to police after a near three-hour standoff.

Neighbors said the teen may suffer from some sort of mental health issue. However, police could not confirm that information.

“We're in the process of talking with the mother so hopefully we'll get those details,” Alicia Smiley, LMPD spokesperson said.

Residents said their neighborhood has experienced tragedy in the past. They’re thankful things ended peacefully this time.

“I said God please let the young man give up,” Gassman said. “Don't let him harm his mother and let him get to the hospital so he can get some treatment.”

